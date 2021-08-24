Just a few months after returning to in-person meetings, the Robbinsdale City Council considered going virtual again at its Aug. 17 meeting. While the council agreed to continue in-person meetings for the time being, members acknowledged that the issue would be revisited should news of the delta variant of COVID-19 become more urgent.
Mayor Bill Blonigan said the issue was brought to his attention at the urging of a staff member. City Manager Marcia Glick had recently required staff at City Hall to wear masks in common spaces and areas where people were in close contact with each other.
“The delta variant is more contagious than previous forms of the virus, and it’s been reported that whether vaccinated or not, persons may have the virus without being aware and spread it to others,” Glick told the council of her reasoning to require masks. She said the city hall lobby would remain open to the public to access the motor vehicle services office.
A return to virtual meetings would affect the council and all other city boards and commissions. Blonigan said he wanted to discuss the matter with the council before making his decision.
Councilmembers George Selman and Tyler Kline said they would prefer to keep meetings in-person.
“I really think it is important to meet face-to-face, especially if we are asking our liquor store staff and city hall staff to meet with the public,” said Selman. He added that the council, which swore in two new members in January, tended to “work together a lot faster” in-person than virtually.
Kline agreed that he was uncomfortable with the idea of conducting virtual meetings while requiring staff to work in an in-person capacity. He also believed that the public was more likely to speak at meetings in-person.
Councilmember Sheila Webb said she was OK to continue in-person meetings, but hoped if COVID cases continued to increase, that Blonigan would “respond immediately.”
Councilmember Pat Backen said he tended to “lean” toward in-person meetings, but was flexible and understanding if others wanted to meet remotely.
Blonigan’s ultimate decision to continue in-person meetings came after the discussion.
“It seems to me the consensus is that we shouldn’t have me sign that at this point,” said Blonigan of the declaration. “But, we should be prepared if these things change.”
