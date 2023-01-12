RS12NW_outgoingboard-sant.JPG

Sam Sant

 (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

Robbinsdale School Board members Sam Sant, Michael Herring and David Boone had their final meeting last month, and were sent off with well wishes from their peers at the dais.

Board Chair Helen Bassett recognized the outgoing board members at the meeting Dec. 19 in a special report.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments