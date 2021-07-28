A crowd gathered this month at Lakeview Terrace Park to dedicate a baseball field in honor of Robbinsdale-Crystal Little League Coach Robb Malone. Malone was a longtime coach within the league who died in April at age 54 due to COVID-19 complications.

Friends, coaches and youth baseball players gathered July 10 to watch a small ceremony in which a few people shared stories about Malone.

A sign above the scoreboard at the diamond now reads “Robb Malone Field” and a dedication plaque near the backstop reads: “Robb Malone Memorial Little League Field, Dedicated on July 10, 2021.

“Robb was a dedicated Robbinsdale Crystal Little League Parent, Coach and Board Member.”

The inscription continues that Malone would be remembered as a coach who believed in every player, loved the game, and had a “positive attitude and welcoming smile.”

Malone began as a volunteer coach for Robbinsdale Little League, and at the time of his passing was a board member and secretary for the merged Crystal and Robbinsdale programs. He is survived by children Teagan, Kenzie, Jamen, Ty and Talia, and wife Relina.

“Robb was a beloved baseball, football, hockey coach and a volunteer in the community,” said Little League Board Member Jodi Voelker. “His passion for helping kids through sports will be forever remembered.”

