A crowd gathered this month at Lakeview Terrace Park to dedicate a baseball field in honor of Robbinsdale-Crystal Little League Coach Robb Malone. Malone was a longtime coach within the league who died in April at age 54 due to COVID-19 complications.
Friends, coaches and youth baseball players gathered July 10 to watch a small ceremony in which a few people shared stories about Malone.
A sign above the scoreboard at the diamond now reads “Robb Malone Field” and a dedication plaque near the backstop reads: “Robb Malone Memorial Little League Field, Dedicated on July 10, 2021.
“Robb was a dedicated Robbinsdale Crystal Little League Parent, Coach and Board Member.”
The inscription continues that Malone would be remembered as a coach who believed in every player, loved the game, and had a “positive attitude and welcoming smile.”
Malone began as a volunteer coach for Robbinsdale Little League, and at the time of his passing was a board member and secretary for the merged Crystal and Robbinsdale programs. He is survived by children Teagan, Kenzie, Jamen, Ty and Talia, and wife Relina.
“Robb was a beloved baseball, football, hockey coach and a volunteer in the community,” said Little League Board Member Jodi Voelker. “His passion for helping kids through sports will be forever remembered.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.