Joan Marie Verba’s latest novel has launched just as the leaves in Robbinsdale were beginning to change color. It’s a perfect time for the book, “Defying the Ghosts: A Haunted House Story,” with Halloween coming soon.
The novel follows a young adult, Charlene, attempting to spend a night in a haunted house. If she can do it, she gets to keep the house from its overconfident owner. Of course, haunts and mental tests ensue.
This is Verba’s 10th novel. Her previous novels received national awards, including the Mom’s Choice Award, the Epic Award and the Scribe Award. She is also a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America and the International Association of Media Tie-In Writers.
The Sum Post asked Verba about her book, the genre and her favorite haunts.
What was the “jumping-off point” for this book? At what point were you so interested in where this story could go, that you got to work on it?
I am a “panster,” that is, I write by the seat of my pants. I start writing when I have a strong idea of where to start. I might have a vague idea of how I want the story to end or how to proceed, but generally, once I write a chapter, I have an idea of how the next couple of chapters will unfold. That means I’m generally just as surprised as the reader with how the story turns out by the time I get to the end.
I began writing this novel in earnest because I have a writing/critique group that has met monthly for years, and I needed something to present, having completed previous manuscripts. I had been reviewing images of haunted houses, which reminded me of the haunted house stories I’d read as a child. I thought it might be “fun” to write a haunted house story of my own (No matter how grim the story, I always try to insert some humorous elements if they are compatible with the plot).
Is this your first time writing a horror novel?
“Defying the Ghosts” is my first horror novel, though I would prefer to classify it as a ghost story or a haunted house story since it doesn’t necessarily follow current horror novel trends. This isn’t my first written horror story, however. In 1990, a horror short story of mine was published in an anthology. In addition, my fantasy and science fiction stories have occasionally had horror elements.
Do you have any horror favorites that you like to watch this time of year?
I am very selective about what horror stories or movies I read or watch. I tend to avoid those with an excess of blood and gore and favor those with more character-driven stories. When I was in grade school, I read horror stories by authors such as Edgar Allan Poe, and, as an adult, “Pet Sematary” by Stephen King. For movies, I’ve watched horror films such as “The Shining” with Jack Nicholson, “Misery,” “The Sixth Sense” and “Halloween” with Jamie Lee Curtis.
You’ve said this novel will appeal to all audiences even if it is designated a YA novel. How do you write a story that appeals to audiences that are at different stages of life?
I prefer to write young adult stories because the issues they address are universal. Surveys show that a large number of readers of young adult books are older adults, and I think it’s precisely because of this. Those of us who are older have been influenced by the events of our younger days, and those who are younger are living out those issues right now.
As with many young adult novels, the main character in “Defying the Ghosts,” Charlene, has just reached the age of maturity and now has to navigate the world, largely on her own, very abruptly. She finds that, in my ways, her life doesn’t unfold the way she thought it would. Even more, she has taken on a challenge, in going to the haunted house, that has daunted those with more life experience. This forces her to gather all of her strengths and tests her depth of character to the utmost. I believe that struggle is one that readers of any age can identify with.
For more information about “Defying the Ghosts,” visit defyingtheghosts.com.
