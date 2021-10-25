The city of Robbinsdale is seeking a change in its representation on the Metropolitan Council. The Robbinsdale City Council unanimously passed a resolution at its Oct. 19 meeting requesting that the Metropolitan Council undergo redistricting that would situate the city with neighboring suburbs.
Robbinsdale currently shares District 7 with a portion of Minneapolis that extends from the northernmost reaches of the city, to downtown, and then to the south. The District 7 representative, Robert Lilligren, lives in south Minneapolis.
The city anticipates redistricting will occur shortly due to the results of the 2020 Census. The Met Council was last redistricted after the last census in 2010.
The Met Council is a regional planning organization for the seven-county Twin Cities area. The council is governor appointed, and among other duties runs, the regional bus and light rail system.
The Robbinsdale City Council has expressed concerns with Blue Line light rail extension officials about the impact the future light rail would have on the city’s burgeoning downtown area along West Broadway.
Robbinsdale’s request comes a few weeks after an incident in which Lilligren showed up late to a meeting about the proposed Blue Line light rail extension with the council. In the minutes of the special work session, Mayor Pro Tem Tyler Kline was purported to express shock that Lilligren was unable to find city hall using GPS navigation.
At the Oct. 5 City Council meeting, Councilmember George Selman asked that staff draft a letter asking for new Met Council representation, saying Lilligren had been “absent” since introducing himself to the council when he was appointed in 2019. Councilmembers Kline and Pat Backen offered similar sentiments, while Mayor Bill Blonigan said he agreed the city “had been neglected” by Met Council representation, but the city also had not consistently reached out to Lilligren with communication expectations.
The redistricting request was recommended by Sen. Ann Rest and Rep. Mike Freiberg as an “appropriate action to highlight concerns,” wrote Marcia Glick in a memo to the council.
The resolution states the if grouped with smaller suburbs, the cities would have a “commonality of issues.”
It continued: “Experience has shown that Robbinsdale had better representation when grouped with a group of smaller cities instead of a minor addition to a large district.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.