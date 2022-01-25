The Robbinsdale City Council is continuing to report its resignation with the proposal to build light rail through its city via County Road 81. At its Jan. 19 meeting, the council passed a resolution 4-1 citing concerns with the latest report from the Blue Line light rail extension project office, but welcoming continued work on the proposal.
The sole vote against the resolution came from Councilmember George Selman, who believed that the document wasn’t “strong enough.”
The report is the latest phase in the creation of light rail from Target Field station in Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park via County Road 81, through the cities of Crystal and Robbinsdale.
The document assessed how effectively certain goals could be achieved along three possible segments of the route: the first, the path through the cities of Brooklyn Park, Crystal and Robbinsdale; the second and third, the diverging paths through north Minneapolis via Lowry Avenue or West Broadway, one of which will be chosen to connect the route to Target Field station.
For the suburban portion, the report gave “excellent” designations for the proposed route’s improvement of transit access, improvement of frequency/reliability of transit service, and support for the communities’ development goals. It gave a “good” designation for providing transit that was cost competitive and economically viable, promoting a healthy community/environment and advancing equity/reducing economic disparities.
Not ‘all-in’
In the resolution, the Robbinsdale Council expressed its disapproval of the project office generalizing the three suburbs into a single section. City Manager Marcia Glick said the decision “didn’t make sense.”
“The Robbinsdale segment was grouped in with a completely different segment that you see in Crystal and Brooklyn Park on County Road 81 where you have a very obvious freeway-type feel, a highway feel,” Glick said.
She added that north of Highway 100, the county road changed to a more pedestrian-friendly area, thanks to reconstruction efforts with the county in 2006. The differences include reduced speeds, stop signs at each block, pedestrian crosswalks and right turns into businesses and parks.
Councilmember Tyler Kline called the report’s “excellent” and “good” ratings “ridiculous,” saying he didn’t understand what metrics were being used as a basis for the scores.
Glick said she had received indication that the light rail project office agreed with the issues of the generalization.
The resolution also questioned why the proposal wasn’t being weighed with other transit possibilities, and an option to not build light rail at all. Still, the document ultimately expressed the city’s support of “continued exploration of the proposed route.”
Glick explained that the resolution, as written, welcomed the project office to continue troubleshooting the proposal, but didn’t express support for the proposal itself.
“It’s not saying that we’re ‘all-in, go’ on this,” Glick said.
The council modified the resolution to include a request to hire a third-party engineer to offer an additional opinion on what the best light-rail route would be for Robbinsdale. The idea was introduced by Mayor Bill Blonigan. Though Selman voted against the resolution, he said he liked the idea of requesting an engineer.
Council response
A few members of the Robbinsdale City Council shared personal responses to the project at the meeting. Councilmember Pat Backen expressed growing distrust for the entities driving the project, the Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County.
Reading from a prepared statement, Backen compared recent moves by the project office to its original promise to “move at the speed of trust.” He was concerned that the project office would ultimately pick a “community-preferred route,” and not a neutral party. He also called a lack of answers from the project staff about a new process of municipal consent a “red flag.”
“We’ve come to find out that somehow we do not get a vote on this part of the alignment on County Road 81,” Backen said.
He concluded that his goal was not to “drive a wedge” between the city and the project office, but to get answers before a final decision was made.
Selman called the efforts to engineer a new proposal “nothing short of a criminal waste of tax dollars,” and voiced distaste for the investment put into the first route without first guaranteeing approval from Burlington Northern Santa Fe to use their railroad right-of-way. He told the council that he would prefer the resolution convey an outright refusal from the city to allow light rail on Highway 81.
Councilmember Sheila Webb offered a more balanced opinion. She said above all, she wanted residents to be happy with the project.
“It feels like it’s going to work and sometimes it just feels like it doesn’t make sense,” Webb said.
Kline said he supported the resolution, but would not support Selman’s proposal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.