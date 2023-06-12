June 5 was a busy Monday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Robbinsdale Area Schools first celebrated the 36 Robbinsdale Virtual Academy graduates, then the 381 graduates of Cooper High School, and finally the 458 graduates of Armstrong High School. Highview’s 110 graduates walked with Cooper or Armstrong.

The auditorium, which seats up to 3400 guests, might not have fit everyone from Armstrong and all of their loved ones. Armstrong required that all guests wear a wristband they’d gotten earlier in order to enter the space. People who didn’t have wristbands were turned away and had to wait in the foyer. However for Cooper, a smaller school, there were no wristbands, and the crowd moved to fill the seats, walkways, and edges of the auditorium organically.

