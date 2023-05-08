People gathered at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School on May 6 to celebrate the Spring Powwow put on by Robbinsdale’s American Indian Education Program. Singing, dancing, frybread from Tricker Tacos, smudging, and other honored traditions filled the afternoon. Notably, this was the first time the district had an official land acknowledgment, courtesy of American Indian Education Director of Achievement and Integration Beth Tepper.
Tony Drews (Chi-Noodin), one of several vendors at the Powwow, explains his new business, Nashke Native Games. The games are a mix of modern tabletop games and traditional Ojibwe ones. The games feature important cultural images and characters. Drews told the Sun Post the goal of the games is to teach children and adults alike both about the culture and to use the language. Games are printed in both English and Ojibwe. Learn more at nashke.com.
