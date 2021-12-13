IMG_1478.JPG
Ahead of the retirement of current Robbinsdale City Manager Marcia Glick, the Robbinsdale City Council has approved a $13,500 contract to begin finding her replacement.

The contract went to Waldron Company, which is based in Seattle. According to agenda documents, the company will receive “substantial administrative assistance” from city staff and conduct its work within City Hall.

Glick plans to retire in May 2022.

The search for the next city manager will involve internal interviews with city staff and council. Waldron is expected to select a pool of candidates that will undergo a peer review and staff and council interviews.

An initial candidate pool is expected in early February, with interviews and a job offer by mid-March.

