Costs associated with equipment purchases and an extended construction timeline for the new water treatment plant on Lee Avenue in Robbinsdale caused the City Council to pay an additional $845,000 towards the project. The approval of the cost was garnered unanimously by the Robbinsdale City Council at its regular meeting Jan. 18.
The total construction cost for the treatment plant is now at approximately $33.4 million.
Councilmember George Selman said after touring a plant similar to the one being built in Robbinsdale, he understood the need for additional funds. He characterized the difference in operations from the old treatment centers to the new plant as “driving a Studebaker and flying a 747.”
“I don’t know that there’s much that the city does that’s more important to public health and public safety than getting this right, right from the beginning, so I’m supportive of it,” said Selman of the approving the costs.
Mayor Bill Blonigan asked that the item be discussed at the meeting for public information purposes, not because he had specific objections to it.
Plant completion date set
City Engineer and Public Works Director Richard McCoy explained four components of the cost. The most expensive in the batch was the purchase of a control system at the plant. According to agenda documents, the system would monitor and alert staff should operations fall out of certain parameters.
McCoy said the system was required, but not initially budgeted for because at the time planning was too early in the process to know the cost. He said design work needed to be finished before those details could have been known.
The control system was first budgeted for in March 2020 with an expected cost of $400,000. At the meeting, it was approved for $415,000.
The second-most costly was $216,000 to continue to pay construction inspectors and project management for an additional year of work. The project was originally slated for completion in December 2021, but has since been extended to December 2022. McCoy said plant construction would likely be complete by July, but demolition of the former water treatment buildings wouldn’t occur until next winter. Until then, he said the city “needs someone on site to make sure things are being done the way they should be done.”
The cost of the continuance is higher than the $133,000 estimate in 2020, but staff confirmed in the agenda documents that the claim for more money was “legitimate.”
Consulting costs ‘right on the mark’
The engineering consultant, Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, requested $174,000 for doing more oversight and administrative work than anticipated. Staff concluded that it was due to the consultants “considerable effort” applied to the “complexity” of the project, which involved more submittals, coordination, requests for information and field orders than anticipated.
McCoy said the extra consulting fees were not an exceptional ask. Thus far, he calculated that consulting made up 7.5% of construction costs.
“That is right on the mark in terms of what one would expect to get for a consultant to do this sort of work. It’s neither high nor low, it’s right in the middle,” McCoy said.
The remaining $40,000 requested was for an enhanced operations manual. While unforeseen, staff “highly recommended” the addition to ease the transition to the new plant.
“That sounds like a really good idea to help guide the transition from where we are at the moment into using the brand new system that we’ll have in just a few months time,” McCoy told the council.
