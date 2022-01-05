P206CO_ROgallery.JPG

On view at Robbin Gallery’s latest exhibit includes Mary Simon-Casati’s “Fly Me to the Moon” (left) and Emily Quandahl’s “chaotic energy” (right).

 (SUBMITTED ART)

The latest show at Robbin Gallery opens Jan. 6 and runs through Jan. 29 at 4915 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale. The show titled “Holding Light” features the abstract paintings of Mary Simon-Casati and Emily Quandahl.

An opening reception for the gallery will take place 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.

The gallery is also available to view virtually at robbingallery.org.

The gallery can be viewed in-person 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays and 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

