The work of Robbinsdale Area Schools students is on view at Robbin Gallery through Dec. 30. The exhibit, “Art is Primary,” features the work of elementary students within the district that covers Robbinsdale, Crystal, New Hope, and parts of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, and Golden Valley.
The gallery is viewable in person 5:30 to 8:30 Thursdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 4915 42nd Ave. N. in downtown Robbinsdale. Art is also available for viewing online at robbingallery.org.
