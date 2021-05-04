P229CO_ROgallery.JPG

A selection of works by Ekaterina Kazachenko, now on view at Robbin Gallery in Robbinsdale.

The latest exhibit by Robbin Gallery, 4915 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale, is works by Ekaterina Kazachenko in an exhibit titled “Poetica.”

The show opens April 29 and runs through May 22. There will not be an opening reception due to COVID-19.

The gallery can be visited 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays and 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Patrons may also visit the virtual gallery at robbingallery.com.

