The Robbin Gallery’s annual juried art show began July 8 and runs through Thursday, July 29 at 4915 42nd Ave. N. in downtown Robbinsdale.
The show is comprised of art made by the gallery’s 61 members.
The gallery is open for in-person viewing 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays; and 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Info: robbingallery.org.
