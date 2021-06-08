P210CO_ROgallery.JPG

Works by Michele Coppin (left) and John Mihelic (right) now on view at Robbin Gallery in Robbinsdale.

 (SUBMITTED IMAGES)

Work created by two local artists in response to pandemic isolation is on view through June 26 at Robbin Gallery, 4915 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale.

Michele Coppin’s work features reverse glass painting, and John Mihelic named his collection “floral intentions.”

The galley may be visited in-person 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays and 1-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, or online at robbingallery.org.

