Minnesota’s designated seal and flag may be inching closer to retirement to make way for a new design. The Minnesota House of Representatives April 26 approved a State Government and Elections bill, which included a piece of flag-related legislation authored by Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley).
HF284 calls for the creation of a State Emblems Redesign Commission to “develop, design, and recommend to the legislature and governor new designs for the official state flag and the official state seal no later than January 1, 2023.”
A companion in the state senate, SF847, has no hearings scheduled. Minnesota Public Radio has reported that the Republican-controlled governing body will not hear the companion this session.
“Our current seal was designed specifically to depict white settlers displacing Native Americans. Further, the flag violates every principle of flag design,” said Rep. Freiberg in a statement. “It’s time to move towards a new state flag that positively reflects our beautiful state. My proposal creates an inclusive commission to ensure that our flag, whatever the new one may be, appropriately reflects the diversity of Minnesota.”
The flag legislation lists 17 total co-authors, including Reps. Cedrick (DFL-New Hope), Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins), Steve Elkins (DFL-Bloomington) and Laurie Pryor (DFL-Minnetonka).
The design commission would be made up of members appointed by the Legislature and governor, as well as by the Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage, the Minnesota Council on Asian-Pacific Minnesotans, and the Indian Affairs Council. Appointments are expected to be made by August. Office space and administrative support will be provided by the Minnesota Historical Society.
As written, HF284 required that the new designs “must accurately and respectfully reflect Minnesota’s shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities.”
It continues: “Symbols, emblems, or likenesses that represent only a single community or person, regardless of whether real or stylized, may not be included in a design.”
The commission would be able to consult those who study or specialize in flag or seal design, as well as seek feedback from the public.
The current seal of Minnesota depicts a scene in which a farmer is pausing from tilling soil to watch an American Indian on horseback. According to the Secretary of State, which is the official keeper of the seal, the field and plow symbolize “the importance of agriculture,” and the horse and rider “represents the great American Indian heritage of the state.” Different depictions of the same scene have been part of the seal since the mid-1800s.
The state flag utilizes the seal surrounded by royal blue. If replaced, the bill calls for the outgoing flag to be retired in a respectful manner.
Critics of both believe the symbol smooths over the state’s history of violence toward indigenous peoples and their eventual displacement.
Freiberg has said previously that Steve Simon, the Minnesota Secretary of State, is also a supporter of the bill.
