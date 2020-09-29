A racial equity discussion Sept. 23 at Lakeview Terrace Pavilion drew a small crowd. The event, hosted by the Robbinsdale Human Rights Commission, was ordered by Mayor Regan Murphy in response to the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The members of the commission spent several months deciding how to approach an event that would do more than lip service about racial equity. It was decided that the commission would first ask members of Robbinsdale’s Black community what they thought needed to be done. The commission offered several ways for anyone from the Black community to share their thoughts in advance of the forum.
Lissa Jones-Lofgren, a radio host of KMOJ-FM’s “Urban Agenda,” moderated the event. She shared some of the submissions that had been received by the commission and invited members of the audience to give testimony. Several chose to speak.
Those who approached the microphone drew attention to the lack of diversity among workers and government-elected officials in the city, as well as the overwhelming likelihood of being profiled by the Robbinsdale Police Department.
“The racial profiling is so high that I wanted to pack my stuff up and move,” said one speaker. He told a story of how he was pulled over one block from his home, for reasons he was never able to decipher.
“I’ve got a hundred of these stories with the police,” he said.
The husband of a human rights commissioner said he had found a covenant in the title documents of his property that explicitly prohibited certain races from its ownership. Though new laws have since superseded the covenant, it made him begin to question his “quiet neighborhood.” He noticed a large strip of land that separates his neighborhood from north Minneapolis, and recalled a time when a neighbor asked a police officer to remove the basketball hoop at Manor Park because he didn’t like “the looks of the kids that were playing there.”
White speakers at the forum acknowledged the existence of their privilege to not have these difficulties, and encouraged other white people to begin having difficult conversations with their friends, family and neighbors when they saw instances of racism.
Many talked of their children in comparison to Black children that had been killed by police.
“My son is the same age as Tamir Rice, and was big for his size, and dopey, and that was the first time it really hit home so close to me,” said a white woman.
“Trayvon Martin, that could easily be our own son,” said a man in a submitted audio recording who identified as Black. He said, as a result, he is hyper-vigilant about how his children act and dress in public: no hooded sweatshirts or colorful sneakers, no carrying things in their hands after sundown that could be misconstrued as a weapon and never running in the presence of a police officer.
“My biggest fear is I don’t want them shot, I don’t want them tasered,” he said. “It’s not even an issue of dignity and respect ... it’s just I want to keep them alive.”
