GVpolicebuilding.JPG

The Golden Valley public safety building houses the police department and the first department's Station #1.

 (SUN FILE PHOTO)

A location search for the next fire station in Golden Valley is underway, with a particular focus on areas near Highway 100. Officials hope to have a location option, if not two, before the Golden Valley City Council in a special meeting this fall.

According to the Golden Valley officials, the options will be presented to the Golden Valley City Council in a closed session. Presenting the options will be city staff members and representatives from the hired consulting and architecture firm BKV Group. Members of the public will not be able to attend or view this meeting.

P203NW_GVfirestation2.JPG

A corridor extending one half-mile east and west of Highway 100 in Golden Valley (outlined in red) has been identified as the most ideal for a new fire station by city staff members and consulting and architectural firm BKV Group.

