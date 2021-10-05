The League of Women Voters of Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth and Robbinsdale will host a panel of local officials to speak on the state of policing 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.

The virtual presentation will be hosted by CCX Media. Access the presentation at bit.ly/3tZI8ZM. The recording will be archived for later viewing.

Panelists include Minnesota State Rep. Cedrick Frazier, Crystal Chief of Police Stephanie Revering and Robbinsdale City Council Ward 2 member Sheila Webb.

The panelists will speak to reforms in public safety enacted and those that need to be introduced in the upcoming legislative session.

The panel will also be answering audience questions, submitted prior to the event. To submit a question for consideration, call 763-290-0288 or email lwvcnhepr@lwvmn.org by Tuesday, Oct. 5.

