A Dec. 8 police chase in the area of Robbinsdale and Minneapolis has ended in the deaths of two juveniles. A group of juveniles attempting to flee Robbinsdale police officers in a stolen vehicle crashed near the intersection of Lowry Avenue and Hayes Street in Minneapolis on Monday. According to police, two of the five occupants in the vehicle died from the injuries sustained from the crash.

Police believe that vehicle lost control in the pursuit, causing the crash. One victim was deemed deceased at the scene of the crash, while another was later determined dead at a local hospital. The other three juveniles were hospitalized for substantial, non life-threatening injuries, police reported.

Robbinsdale officers first saw the vehicle just before 2:30 a.m. Dec. 9 while on patrol. The officers identified the car as one that had been reported stolen during an armed carjacking 6 p.m. the previous day near the intersection of 12th and Fremont avenues in Minneapolis.

Officers attempted a high-risk traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue in Robbinsdale, and began pursuit when the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over.

An investigation remains ongoing with the Robbinsdale Police Department, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. The Minnesota State Patrol aided in a reconstruction of the crash.

