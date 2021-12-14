Despite reservation from the Golden Valley Planning Commission, a plan to build seven homes on two acres of Golden Valley Country Club property will move forward.
The Golden Valley City Council moved unanimously on the project, siding with city staff’s recommendation, departing from the Planning Commission’s 7-0 vote against the project a month earlier.
The lot in question is a triangle of green space situated on the corner of Plymouth and Pennsylvania avenues. The country club has entered into a partnership with Ron Clark Construction in a broader effort to redevelop a handful of unused areas of the property. The city has been working with the two parties since 2019.
Because the proposed two-story, single-family homes would be built on smaller lots than city code allows, the project required additional consideration by the Planning Commission and Golden Valley City Council. The batch of houses have been named the Greenway Villas.
Denial and approval history
Initial review by the Planning Commission in August resulted in a recommendation for denial due to inadequate environment preservation, particularly due to the loss of trees and proximity to Bassett Creek. In September, the proposal came to the Golden Valley City Council. The council heard of project planners’ renewed focus on the environmental problem areas and made preliminary approvals.
When the proposal returned to the Planning Commission in November for final approval, they again unanimously made a recommendation for denial. Commissioners remained unconvinced the homes were a good fit in the neighborhood, and believed the proposal remained lackluster in its commitment to the environment.
Council comments
At the Dec. 7 meeting, Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist said the differences in opinion between the commission, staff and the council was a matter that “none of us feel comfortable with or take lightly.”
“It’s a complex project where there’s been a tremendous amount of movement, and unfortunately we have found that there’s been a disconnect,” Rosenquist said. She believed the council differed from the commission in this case because of “fundamentally different” ways the two entities viewed zoning and planned unit developments, and the nature of the groups in general.
“The Planning Commission looks more strictly to the public amenity points, and I think we tend to have a more global view,” she continued.
Councilmember Larry Fonnest said he was “troubled” by the polarizing votes as well.
“I don’t know if this is the proper venue to be discussing the Planning Commission’s absolute rejection of this PUD, but I am concerned that there’s a disconnect between staff and the Planning Commission, and that it has landed here before the council,” he said. “I find the situation disconcerting.”
Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg believed that much of the commission’s disagreement with the project had to do with flaws in the rules of the PUD process, not the project itself.
“It does give me a lot of pause when the Planning Commission unanimously votes something down, but what I see here, I’m comfortable with supporting,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.