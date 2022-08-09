Redevelopment plans are underway for a yet-unnamed coffee shop at the site of the former Robbinsdale Oil Company near the corner of 40th Ave. N. and County Road 81.
Due to the small size of the property (4030 Lakeland Ave. N.), the shop will be for walk-up and drive-thru service only. The developer, TOLD Development Company, reported to the Planning Commission June 16 that outdoor seating, bike racks and potentially a rain garden are also in the works.
A representative for TOLD Development Company was unable to identify the name of the tenant to the Sun Post, but confirmed that the site would be used for a coffee shop. According to June Robbinsdale Planning Commission meeting minutes, the developer said there was an “identical site in Eden Prairie across from Walgreens.” There is a recently-opened drive-thru, walk-up Starbucks Coffee near the Walgreens in Wagner Way, opposite Minnesota State Highway 5.
So far, portions of the Robbinsdale site have been rezoned by the Robbinsdale Planning Commission and City Council. A final plat will need to be approved by the City Council at a future meeting.
The Planning Commission made unanimous approvals in June, agreeing that the coffee shop would “revitalize” an underutilized property.
The project has also been reviewed by Hennepin County due to its proximity to County Road 81. The review included a concern that cars in line for the drive-thru could cause congestion on Lakeland Ave. N., which is a frontage road for the county road. The commission made its approvals on the condition that the area for queuing be reconfigured to avoid congestion.
The Robbinsdale City Council approved the site rezone Aug. 1 without comment in its consent agenda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.