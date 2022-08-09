P211NW_ROcoffee.JPG

The site of 4030 Lakeland Ave. N., formerly Robbinsdale Oil Co., will soon become a drive-thru coffee shop pending final plat approval from the Robbinsdale City Council.

 (IMAGE COURTESY OF GOOGLE MAPS)

Redevelopment plans are underway for a yet-unnamed coffee shop at the site of the former Robbinsdale Oil Company near the corner of 40th Ave. N. and County Road 81.

Due to the small size of the property (4030 Lakeland Ave. N.), the shop will be for walk-up and drive-thru service only. The developer, TOLD Development Company, reported to the Planning Commission June 16 that outdoor seating, bike racks and potentially a rain garden are also in the works.

