The collective of chefs behind Robbinsdale restaurants Travail Kitchen and Amusements and Pig Ate My Pizza + Brewery have announced changes effective 2022. Chief among the changes is a plan to sunset Pig Ate My Pizza and focus on the restaurant’s microbrewery.
“Pig Ate My Pizza will be open throughout December,” the collective announced on social media. “After that, we will lovingly stash the concept away in a time capsule. It may reappear one day in some form, but for now, it’s time to look to the future.”
Microbrewery operations will begin in 2022 under the name Nouvelle Brewing.
According to the collective, a few changes had already taken place at Pig Ate My Pizza in preparation of the shift, including interior renovations and an abbreviated menu. Instead of traditional dining, patrons now order food and drinks at the bar and note their table number.
Changes on the horizon include a “new avant-garde, chef-driven menu” by chefs Nat Moser, Ben Feltmann, and Alexandra Althoff, with Andy Goettsch continuing in his role as head brewer.
The collective hopes that the changes will create an environment that is both “elevated” and “laidback,” an emulation of the collective’s roots.
Pig Ate My Pizza first opened in downtown Robbinsdale in 2013 with a pork-forward menu of appetizers and personal pizzas. It moved to a larger space within the same block in 2019 and added a microbrewery and ticketed tasting menu. At the time, Travail owner Mike Brown said the new location was an opportunity to move the menu “out of the realm of pizza,” and continue offering the pub fare that sister restaurant Travail had since grown out of.
The news of Pig’s closure echoed Brown’s earlier thinking.
“We’re taking this as an opportunity to get back to the humble beginnings of Travail where things were loose, creative, and extremely personable,” the collective wrote of the closure. “Where the dining room organically became a small community for the night. Where Wheel of Fortune was playing at the bar while you drank a pint and nibbled on a foie gras dish, delivered by the chef who made it. It was that beautiful mixture of refined flavors and warm hospitality that we’re looking to bring to this place.”
A non-ticketed farewell party is planned on New Year’s Eve, with a launch party for Nouvelle Brewing “after the clock strikes midnight,” wrote the collective.
