Perpich Arts High School graduate Kennedi Lykken has been named in many recent pop credits, including “Boys Will Be Boys,” a track off of Dua Lipa’s Grammy-winning, triple-platinum album Future Nostalgia.
Stylizing her name as kennedi, Lykken is an artist, topliner, and producer who graduated from Perpich in Golden Valley in 2016. She is a native of Spicer who enrolled at Perpich as a junior with a focus in music.
Other recent credits include tracks with the Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande and Hailee Steinfeld. She also independently released her debut EP “self” in 2020 and is planning another release this year.
Perpich Arts High School is a tuition-free, public, residential arts high school for students in 11th and 12th grades. The school is part of Perpich Center for Arts Education, a state agency funded by the State of Minnesota.
In an interview with her alma mater, Lykken said it’s been difficult to establish her career during COVID-19, which led her to release the music on her own. She called being a songwriter on a Grammy-winning album “surreal,” and recounted her excitement working with Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg, Baby Face and Kesha. She also remembered her days at Perpich, recalling a run-in with a vocal theory teacher.
“I got a text from my friend who had sent me a beat to send a topline back to him ASAP for some producer. So instead of going to that class I went and locked myself in one of the studios and she found me hiding,” Lykken said. “When she asked why I wasn’t in her class and I explained why, she said, ‘Well, I hope one day it’s more important than the circle of 5ths.’ It was.”
