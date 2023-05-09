A pedestrian underpass and mini-roundabout has begun construction at the intersection of Douglas Drive and Olsen Memorial Highway near Perpich Arts High School. The project is meant to improve safety and access to pedestrians at the intersection.
Golden Valley Assistant City Engineer RJ Kakach describes the construction plan to the Golden Valley City Council at its May 2 regular meeting.
Video still
In early June, after Perpich Arts High School students finishes the semester, significant construction will begin on a pedestrian underpass and mini-roundabout along Douglas Drive and Olson Memorial Highway/Highway 55. The project is meant to improve safety in the area for pedestrians.
Work has begun, and the project is expected to finish in the fall. Many materials are expected to arrive in August when construction of the pedestrian tunnel is scheduled to take place.
Because of the work, closures on the highway, a major artery in the city, are expected.
“We anticipate a ten-day full closure of Highway 55,” RJ Kakach, assistant city engineer, said at a May 2 Golden Valley City Council meeting.
An exact date for the closure has not been determined. Kakach said he is working with Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation to ensure local motorists, pedestrians and businesses will be aware of the closure.
At the May 2 meeting, councilmembers unanimously approved a cluster of motions associated with this project.
Minger Construction will be contracted to complete this project for $8.9 million.
The bulk of the financing comes from the State General Obligation Bond Funds ($6.5 milllion) and Metropolitan Council Environmental Services Funds ($2.6 million). Other funding sources include the city’s own capital improvement funds and funds from the joint water commission.
