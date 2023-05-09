In early June, after Perpich Arts High School students finishes the semester, significant construction will begin on a pedestrian underpass and mini-roundabout along Douglas Drive and Olson Memorial Highway/Highway 55. The project is meant to improve safety in the area for pedestrians.

Work has begun, and the project is expected to finish in the fall. Many materials are expected to arrive in August when construction of the pedestrian tunnel is scheduled to take place.

