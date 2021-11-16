Golden Valley’s new Police Employment, Accountability, and Community Engagement Commission met for the first time Nov. 10 at City Hall. The 13-member PEACE Commission will meet on the second Thursday of each month. According to the city, the goals of the commission include using community input to “innovate and transform” the Golden Valley Police Department.
The first meeting was moved a day early due to Veteran’s Day Nov. 11.
Acting Liaison and City Attorney Maria Cisneros led the meeting, introducing the structure and function of the commission to the 13 commissioners. Cisneros will eventually be replaced by a permanent liaison, which the city is in the process of hiring.
Kiarra Zackery, the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion manager, also led the group in an icebreaker activity to get the group “practicing vulnerability.” She said each commissioner would soon be challenged to speak with their fellow members as “people,” and not as the archetypes that got them a spot on the commission in the first place.
Membership includes youth, city employees, police officers, those historically harmed by policing or with direct impact by the criminal justice system, a local educator and more.
One focus of the meeting was about social media, and how to remain transparent without creating a quorum. Cisneros said there was “plenty of case law” to advise commissioners against posting. Most of the issues occurred when commissioners posted on behalf of the city or their commission, she added.
Ultimately, Cisneros recommended the commission come up with a social media plan after the orientation meetings were complete. She warranted that the commission was expected to “push the city to do things in ways we normally wouldn’t,” so looking at the social media practice could be a useful study for the group.
The next PEACE Commission meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at City Hall, 7800 Golden Valley Road.
