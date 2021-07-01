To mitigate Crystal Lake’s common carp infestation, a contractor for the city of Robbinsdale conducted the first round of carp removal mid-June. This yielded 2,361 carp, which the city estimates to be 20% of the lake’s total carp population.
In a Facebook post, the city reported that the contractor plans to sell the collected fish to a commercial fish company or use them for fertilizer.
Crystal Lake does not currently meet the state quality standard for nutrients. The carp mitigation efforts, along with a recent alum treatment to minimize algae bloom, were planned by the city and the Shingle Creek Watershed Commission. Water is also treated by the city every summer at a facility in Lakeview Terrace Park.
It was determined in 2020 that the carp population in Crystal Lake was so abundant that it was negatively affecting water quality. According to Marta Roser, Robbinsdale’s water resources specialist, the fish are bottom-feeding, non-native fish and have been creating negative impacts on the lake by stirring up sediment, uprooting vegetation and removing habitat for native fish species.
The fish were trapped using a combination of netting techniques in shallow, southern portions of the lake. The removal took place at night June 17 and 18. The city reported that when an adequate amount of carp are removed from the lake, the lake’s ecosystem should be able to keep the carp population balanced. An example used was the presence of bluegills in the lake, which help eat eggs spawned by an adult carp (a single carp spawn can contain up to 300,000 eggs).
A second round of carp removal is expected in the coming weeks.
