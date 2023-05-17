As the public comment period for the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s study on the expansion of Highway 252 neared an end, the Brooklyn Park City Council opened discussion on the matter during its May 8 meeting.
Concerned Brooklyn Park residents weighed in on the four proposed options that MnDOT is recommending to make Highway 252 a freeway. According to a MnDOT educational video, the options include a four-lane freeway with bus shoulders, a six-lane freeway with bus shoulders, a six-lane freeway with managed lanes, and no build (existing conditions).
Residents who spoke at the meeting pointed to a variety of issues with the current environmental evaluation period. Nahid Khan, a 28-year Brooklyn Park resident and a member of Equity and Health Neighborhood Advisors, said the public comment period was too short.
“That is only 10 days at most before the end of the public comment period,” Khan said. “That is not enough time for elected government representatives such as yourselves and members of the general public and any public stakeholders to have time to read our ER [Environmenal Review] Report 3 and its predecessors.”
Khan made a request for MnDOT to extend the public comment period to allow for more time for public education.
Indrid Alexander, who lives between Highway 252 and the Mississippi River, stated that residents didn’t have a fair opportunity to see the impacts of all Highway 252 alternatives. Alexander requested that MnDOT include the low-speed option that was formerly eliminated from the alternatives.
Mayor Winston chimed in to give a comment of his own. “I have a concern that a big portion of the focus is on how quickly we can move traffic from Minneapolis to Champlin Park,” Mayor Winston said. “It harkens back to an earlier era when certain communities were bypassed.”
Winston went on to say, “I don’t think that the main consideration should be how much and how quickly we can move traffic over these specific neighborhoods.”
Council Member Christian Erickson said the City Council should send a letter to MnDOT requesting that a four-lane reduced-speed alternative be included in the review process.
Council Member XP Lee supported this stance. Lee also recommended requesting an extension from the project team, but also taking it a step further by bringing the issue to MnDOT leadership.
“For me, it’s about what we’re giving up versus what we’re getting in return,” he said.
What every council member agreed on was the need for more information and data. Council Member Nichole Klonowski claimed she was dubious about a low-speed option, suggesting it has the potential to create more safety hazards because drivers don’t necessarily follow the speed limit patiently. However, she requested more data to show that a low-speed option would be safer.
“I’d love to see if there’s a case study of a low-speed freeway with these types of circumstances that is successful,” she said.
Klonowski went on to say, “I don’t want to see any situation where we try to slow people down and it just aggravates them that they go faster and we’ve narrowed lanes.”
This discussion comes on the heels of report that was recently released by a group of residents, Equity and Health Neighborhood Advisors, which was formed for the Equity and Health Assessment of the Highway 252 / Interstate-94 project, conducted by the Sustainability and Health Division of MnDOT, according to MnDOT’s data.
The report, released on May 10, suggests negative impacts from the Highway 252 project.
In a summary of the data provided by MnDOT, people living along the project area, compared to the average Minnesotan, are at greater risk of disease, hospitalization and death due to poor air quality. There is limited access to parks in the project area. About six in 10 community residents can access a park within a 10-minute walk.
However, members of the Equity and Health Neighborhood Advisors, including Khan, do not believe the findings will impact the trajectory of the Highway 252 project. Khan suggested the six-lane freeway option was predetermined.
“There was never any commitment to apply anything learned by MnDOT to the Highway 252 / I-94 project to bring it into alignment with neighborhood needs and local community priorities,” Khan wrote. “Then Deputy Commissioner Daubenberger asked me to stay on the EHNA [Equity and Health Neighborhood Advisors] so that MnDOT could learn from the EHA [Environmental Health Assessment] process to apply what they learned to other future projects.”
The public comment period for the Highway 252 project concludes May 19.
