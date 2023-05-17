As the public comment period for the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s study on the expansion of Highway 252 neared an end, the Brooklyn Park City Council opened discussion on the matter during its May 8 meeting.

Concerned Brooklyn Park residents weighed in on the four proposed options that MnDOT is recommending to make Highway 252 a freeway. According to a MnDOT educational video, the options include a four-lane freeway with bus shoulders, a six-lane freeway with bus shoulders, a six-lane freeway with managed lanes, and no build (existing conditions).

