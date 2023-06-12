FW08NW_GardenTour2.jpg
The Cowden garden in Long Lake is one of the nine locations on the 2023 Hennepin County Master Gardener Learning Garden Tour. (Submitted photo)

The event will be Saturday, July 8

Green thumbs of all ages are invited to find inspiration on a tour of nine gardens across the northern half of Hennepin County.

FW08NW_GardenTour1.jpg

The Bade garden in Wayzata is among the stops on this year’s Hennepin County Master Gardener Learning Garden Tour. (Submitted photo)

