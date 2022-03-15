Robbinsdale Cooper High School Theatre will present its spring musical “The Wiz” for one final weekend. Remaining shows are 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18.

“The Wiz” is an adaptation of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by William F. Brown with music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls.

Tickets are $8, $6 for students and seniors. Contact the box office at 763-504- 8535.

