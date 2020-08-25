Top Hat Theatre is making the best of its 20th year with its latest production “6 Feet Apart: A Socially Distanced Cabaret.” The company debuted the show last week at the Becker Park stage and will host an encore performance 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
The show was created from songs in the public domain, with a guiding storyline grounded in the strange social environment of the U.S. COVID-19 experience.
Pamela Russell, the owner and director of Top Hat Theatre, said the show has been simplified in order to remain contactless.
“The run time is about an hour: No intermission, no concessions, no programs, no hugs,” she said.
The cast is small, but collectively, they have an impressive resume. Russell said that includes work in New York City, on cruise ships, and at big-name theaters like the Ordway. It’s not a typical offering for Top Hat, but ‘normal’ is not something anyone has come to expect from 2020.
“We have struggled with the idea, stepping back into the spotlight amidst the pandemic. Our priorities will always be the safety and well-being of our students, adult actors and guests,” said Russell.
Reviving live
Still, the time felt right to reintroduce live performance to the public, no screens attached. Russell and her husband, the other Top Hat co-owner, had considered the idea of virtual theater but watched as their peers struggled to navigate its tendency to dull or flatten a performance.
Now, Russell said “we truly know that the magic of live theater cannot be duplicated on a screen. It’s an experience we share that just cannot happen unless we come together in some way.”
Coming together is accompanied by a large asterisk. Attendees are expected to bring their own chairs and blankets and distance themselves appropriately. The show will provide hand sanitizer and masks should members of the audience need either, and Russell recommends people plan to bring their own masks as a courtesy to their fellow viewers. Since a performance involves expressive singing and gesticulating, the cast will be spaced an additional 12 feet from the first row of the audience.
Russell said creating a show with an awareness of the current reality “just felt right.”
“We have designed the show with the thought of us trying to make the best of a not-so-great situation,” said Russell. “Days still show up. People still fall in love. People still dream. Emotions are all over the place. Yet, here we are.”
A ‘foggy’ future
Organizing the show has been a welcome distraction. Top Hat Theatre is not in an ideal financial position. Last year, the company’s longtime headquarters in Crystal was sold, so the owners took up a lease in a much smaller space in Maple Grove. They found some success and experimented with hybrid performances, like a Halloween murder mystery dinner at Nonna Rosa’s in Robbinsdale.
However, when the pandemic hit, the company had to cancel classes and scrap plans for three productions. Because the company is run by volunteers, it was ineligible for COVID-19 relief funding. Top Hat had no reason to keep a lease on an empty building and forfeited it early to avoid more debt.
“Once COVID settles down, we hope to find a new space to continue our youth and family programming and performances,” said Russell. “The horizon is a bit foggy right now, but we’ll keep trying because the kids, the families and our fantastic community are worth it.”
With no student actors, no space and funds, planning the show was no easy task. The cast learned the show at home and had a few rehearsals in open-air spaces, like a front yard or public park. When the show premiered Aug. 21 at Becker Park, it was the third time that the cast members met face-to-face.
The show is pay-what-you-can. Becker Park is at 5530 Douglas Dr. N., Crystal. For more information, visit tophattheatre.com.
