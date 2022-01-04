5fd016f9522b2.image.jpg

Donated items for One Good Deed’s “scarf bomb” event are labeled with a tag that reads “Take me! I’m not lost, I’m yours.”

 (SUN FILE PHOTO)

Donations of new and gently used outdoor clothing are being accepted though Saturday, Jan. 8 in preparation of One Good Deed’s annual “scarf bomb.”

Every January, a group of volunteers “scarf-bomb” cold-weather gear on the trees, shrubs and chain-link fences of Loring and Kellogg parks to help nearby homeless populations weather the Minnesota winter. The event is organized by Golden Valley resident Michelle Christensen. This year, more than 70 volunteers are expected to participate in the event, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.

Items of all sizes, for all genders and ages are needed. Drop-off boxes are located at 1315 Valders Ave., Golden Valley.

More information at facebook.com/onegoodeed.

