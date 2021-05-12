After designs for a new Crystal Police Station were altered so the project could qualify for state funding, construction of the facility will go forward after the City Council’s May 4 approval.
The current facility is due to be demolished the week of June 22, Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering told council members before they unanimously approved construction contracts for the project. The bids totaled about $13 million for a project that was initially budgeted for $16 million.
The new facility will be built on the site of the existing police campus attached to City Hall, in keeping with a desire to retain the central location of administration and police functions, according to a city staff report. During construction, the Police Department will relocate to other municipal facilities, while the department’s administration will be housed in City Hall, according to a city spokesperson.
The replacement station will address what the report calls “significant structural issues” at the current facility, “including fleet, equipment and space inefficiencies.” The City Hall and Police Station complex was built in 1965 and remodeled in 1993.
“This has been a tortured process,” City Manager Anne Norris said at the May 4 meeting.
The city hired Wold Architects and Engineers to design the new facility in 2019, but around the time the council approved the project to go out for bid, the city learned it had received $4 million for the station as part of the state’s 2020 bonding bill, a staff report explains.
But to receive that money, the designs had to be altered to meet requirements for energy efficiency. Therefore, the initial bids were rejected, and the council approved the project to go out for bid again on March 16.
The energy efficiency requirements, applying to the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical systems, are now part of plans that include numerous upgrades, such as a secure centralized evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage, a dedicated space for K-9 officers, an updated detention space and an expanded locker-room space.
The initial bids were “just a touch lower” than the $13 million total that was reached in the second round, according to the project manager, Jason Rentmeester of Kraus-Anderson. In the latest round of solicitation, the city received 146 bids for various aspects of the project.
With the delay over, Revering envisions the project going smoothly.
The project’s site supervisor “is going to be phenomenal to work with and he isn’t going to put up with any crap,” she said. “ … I’m confident the building is going to be great.”
