A citizen petition to recall Tyler Kline from the Ward 1 Robbinsdale City Council seat has been successful, an organizer of the petition has told the Sun Post. The petition will trigger a special election for the remainder of Kline’s term in November.
Earlier this year, Kline was charged in a drunken-driving incident in the northwest suburbs.
According to charging documents, Kline allegedly caused a traffic crash Jan. 24 while traveling the wrong way on Highway 100 in his vehicle. He reportedly evaded police multiple times across city boundaries until his car was ultimately forced to a stop using a police squad car.
According to the police report, after refusing to obey commands to exit his vehicle, Kline was physically removed by officers and later found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20.
Kline’s court date is scheduled for June 6. If the trial results in a felony conviction, then Kline could also be removed from office in accordance with city charter.
Kline has since completed an addiction day program through the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, and reaffirmed to the public several times that he will not voluntarily resign from his seat. To date, two Robbinsdale City Councilmembers have asked Kline to step down, Pat Backen and George Selman. Mayor Bill Blonigan and Councilmember Sheila Webb have said they will not offer their opinion on the matter, because the decision is up to Kline and his voters.
Petition triggers special election
The petition is a separate process, also dictated by city charter, that residents of the city began to ensure Kline’s removal from office regardless of the results of his trial. 654 signatures from Ward 1 residents were needed to recall Kline’s 2021 election, and 730 were submitted.
Organizers reported that the petition was formally submitted to the Robbinsdale City Hall May 20, and signatures were certified by the city clerk May 23. Kline now has 10 days to resign or participate in the special recall election in November.
Kline may choose to run again in the special election. In February, he told the Sun Post he had not decided if he would run.
“That would be something I’d have to talk about with my family and neighbors,” Kline said.
Petition organizer and former Robbinsdale mayor Regan Murphy previously said he would personally file for the seat if the petition were successful.
Censure
The petition’s success follows a 4-1 vote by the Robbinsdale City Council May 17 to censure Kline. The action removed Kline from duties given to him in his capacity as a councilmember: his appointment as a delegate of the League of Minnesota Cities, and his role representing Robbinsdale on the School District 281 Government Advisory Committee and the Bottineau Community Works Steering Committee.
The sole vote against the measure came from Kline.
After discussion, councilmembers agreed to reconsider the measure when the results of Kline’s felony trial were known.
The resolution stated that censure is needed given the severity of the incident and the calls from some members of the council and public for Kline to step down.
A portion of the resolution that focused on the damage to two Robbinsdale squad cars and a Kline’s lack of response to an insurance claim with the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust was contested by Kline, who said his calls to representatives had been left unreturned. Councilmember Selman, who had directed staff to write the resolution, agreed to strike the item.
City Manager Marcia Glick said she had been told that the city’s insurance adjuster had not heard from Kline.
“I don’t know what’s going wrong but we’ll follow up tomorrow,” Glick told Kline and the council.
Councilmembers discuss their votes
Before the censure vote was taken, Kline offered comments on the matter.
“I’m obviously not going to support this,” Kline said. “I know my actions on that day were, you know, just awful, and I apologize from the treetops to anyone that was involved and affected.”
Kline added that he has more than 100 days of sobriety and hoped to continue representing Robbinsdale at the various committees, one of which struggled to get a quorum but he attended nonetheless.
Blonigan said before he voted on the measure, he wanted to know that someone would assume responsibility for the vacated committee appointments.
“I think you can be censured without being removed from things,” Blonigan said. He clarified that he believed Kline should be removed from appointments utilized during Robbinsdale City Council meeting times, so less burden was placed on other councilmembers.
Backen said alternates to each committee were assigned for this purpose.
“I think we’ve already covered that in our standard procedures,” Backen said.
After more discussion, Selman offered to take the appointments on.
“I will fulfill all three of these until this is resolved, and then we can either select someone else or go back to the way it was,” Selman said.
Backen said he supported the measure as a way to “bring back some respect that might be lost to our council.” Backen and Selman shared stories of others asking if they were the councilmembers who had been arrested.
“This is still in the Twin Cities community, and until we do something to really hold a member of this council -- as much as we can -- accountable to the action, I think it leaves a black eye on Robbinsdale.”
Selman offered an explanation of why he wanted the resolution crafted in the first place.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate to have a charged felon representing Robbinsdale at these different organizations, pure and simple,” Selman said. “I guess my only regret is that we’ve taken this long to take [action].”
Webb said her support of the measure was not due to “a small group of people that wanted the vote,” but because of personal integrity. She said through the “ordeal” she had witnessed “a lot of ill behavior” from her position on the council dais.
Blonigan said he thought censure was “appropriate,” but offered his belief that the issue had become “politically partisan” by those citizens lobbying for Kline’s removal.
“I feel the disrespect that Sheila feels on some of this, I feel the insincerity,” Blonigan said.
Kline told his fellow council members that he apologized that the measure had to be considered.
“All I can do is keep working at being a better person,” Kline said.
