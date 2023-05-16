Gallery 5004, named for the address at 5004 N 42nd Avenue North in Robbinsdale, opened for its annual “New Acquisitions” show on May 6. The show will have one more weekend from noon to 4 p.m .on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

“New Acquisitions” is a selection of items acquired in the past year by the gallery. The show displays primarily paintings from the early or mid-20th-century paintings, but also features sculptures, prints, and a couple of contemporary pieces.

