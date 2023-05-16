Tim Bechtold brags about the artistry of his colleague, Steve Isaacson. Bechtold, a retired actuary, focuses on the business side of things. Isaacson, a retired commercial artist, works more in the visual realm. Gallery 5004 opened the “New Acquisitions” show on May 6.
Gallery 5004, named for the address at 5004 N 42nd Avenue North in Robbinsdale, opened for its annual “New Acquisitions” show on May 6. The show will have one more weekend from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.
“New Acquisitions” is a selection of items acquired in the past year by the gallery. The show displays primarily paintings from the early or mid-20th-century paintings, but also features sculptures, prints, and a couple of contemporary pieces.
Tim Bechtold, who was an actuary until retiring. and Steve Isaacson, a commercial artist, became friends playing football in high school. In 2013, they started Gallery 5004.
“It’s worked out good,” Isaacson said, “I’m kind of more on the art side. Tim’s the business side.”
Isaacson also sells a few of his art pieces at 5004.
When art professors retire, artists pass on, or collectors leave pieces with heirs who are less enthusiastic about the art, Gallery 5004 usually gets an email or a phone call asking if they’re interested in any of it. Bechtold and Isaacson also go to auctions and sell some things on consignment. Every piece that passes through the gallery goes up on the website, and the entry stays up as a permanent digital archive of Minnesota art. Occasionally, pieces will be removed from the website at the request of a collector or artist, but the library of images is mostly a complete record of the gallery.
“Our main difference from most other galleries is we’re not only Minnesota artists, but we’re primarily artists from the past,” Bechtold said.
Because of this specialty, closing art galleries reach out to 5004 when they are closing their collections. Files and bios, catalogs, and exhibition brochures relating to Minnesota artists can find their way to 5004. On May 9, Bechtold told the Sun Post they’d taken home “a treasure trove of material that will take us many hours to review and absorb,” from the Kramer Gallery which was formerly located in St. Paul.
Next month, 5004 is planning on showing off an abstract show. Visit gallery5004.com to view images of old Minnesotan art, read bios of artists, or shop for art.
