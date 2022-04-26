The Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County released the new recommended route for the Bottineau Blue Line April 18.
The light-rail project is planned to connect downtown Minneapolis with the northwest suburbs, with stops in Minneapolis, Crystal, Robbinsdale and Brooklyn Park.
Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle said the announcement was something “communities have been waiting for a long time” at the April 21 Corridor Management Committee Meeting. The CMC is an advisory board made up of political and business leaders that advises the Metropolitan Council on BLRT design and construction.
The new recommended route is proposed to run primarily on West Broadway in north Minneapolis, County Road 81 in Crystal and Robbinsdale, and West Broadway in Brooklyn Park, terminating near the Target North Campus at Oak Grove Parkway.
A timeline reviewed by the CMC estimated the extension would be completed in 2028.
Originally, 8 miles of the 13-mile light-rail line was designed to co-locate with Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight rail within the railroad’s right-of-way. BNSF refused to negotiate with the project on right-of-way usage in January 2018.
The BLRT project office announced plans to redesign the light-rail route in the summer of 2020, and has been working on the design since then.
West Broadway route chosen over Lowry
Per the report, the route will travel through West Broadway in north Minneapolis instead of Lowry Avenue, heading north from the Target Field transit station on 7th Street, before continuing north on Lyndale Avenue. The route then heads northbound on West Broadway to connect with County Road 81 in Robbinsdale.
The rejected Lowry route would have traveled north on 10th Avenue North and Washington Avenue before heading west on Lowry Avenue and connecting with County Road 81.
At the CMC meeting, Hennepin County Senior Administrator Dan Soler said both options were considered “good choices” for light rail transit.
“In the end, though, West Broadway in several categories just tipped over the line and was shown to be the more ‘excellent’ choice than ‘good’ for this transit improvement,” Soler said. According to the route recommendation report, the West Broadway route is believed to better support community development goals and regional equity work.
Losses and gains
From south to north, LRT stations are planned at Target Field, Plymouth Avenue, Emerson and Fremont Avenues, Penn Avenue, North Memorial Health Hospital, downtown Robbinsdale, Bass Lake Road, 63rd Avenue, Brooklyn Boulevard, 85th Avenue, 93rd Avenue and Oak Grove Parkway.
Soler said the recommended route would serve many of the same people and was a similar length to the old route, but it wasn’t without some “negatives.”
“It does not serve Golden Valley any longer directly, it does not directly serve Theodore Wirth Park, it does not utilize the railroad right-of-way through Robbinsdale and Crystal as it had done before, so there certainly are some losses in that respect,” Soler said.
Soler continued that the new route dually presented some “gains.”
“We are able to serve a station at North Memorial Hospital, we are able to serve the dense urban area of north Minneapolis and the transit areas in that segment, and then we are able to just simply extend the Blue Line all the way up to Brooklyn Park and bring all of these communities regionally into the system.”
Next steps
Several more years of planning work are expected before construction can become a reality. In the next four years, the project office expects to undertake an environmental review for the route, seek municipal consent from the cities along the route, continue station area planning and develop construction plans.
Soler said the project office would attempt to engineer 30% of the design in the next year, so the visuals could be presented to local governments in time for the start of the municipal-consent process.
The project office then aims to obtain a full funding grant agreement with the Federal Transit Administration and begin construction. The goal is to open the line for service in six years.
The project office will be accepting community comments on the route through May 18.
Comments can be submitted through the project website interactive map at tinyurl.com/3zzwhkyr, by email to Kjerstin.Yager@metrotransit.org, by mail through the comment form in the report document, or through a web survey.
Community meetings
The Bottineau Blue Line project office will host a series of in-person and virtual meetings between April 26 and May 5.
The meeting schedule:
• Tuesday, April 26: 5-7 p.m. at Episcopal Church in Minnesota, 1101 West Broadway Avenue, Minneapolis
• Wednesday, April 27: 5-7 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church, 3978 West Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale
• Thursday, April 28: 5:30-7 p.m. via Webex (access at bit.ly/38Z2fRz)
• Tuesday, May 3: 5-7 p.m., at the Brooklyn Park Library, Mississippi River Room, 8500 West Broadway Ave., Brooklyn Park
• Tuesday, May 3: 12-1 p.m. via Webex (access at bit.ly/3EjBzpV)
• Thursday, May 5: 5-7 p.m., at the Crystal Community Center, Forest Room, 4800 Douglas Dr. N., Crystal
Virtual meetings may also be joined by phone. To join, call +1-415-655-0003 at the scheduled meeting time and use access code 2487 586 2018.
Meetings will include a presentation on the route recommendation, a question-and-answer portion and time to submit feedback.
The next CMC meeting is scheduled for June 9. The meeting is expected to be conducted in person, with an option for participants to join or view it virtually.
For more information, visit bluelineext.org.
