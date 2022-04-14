The fire response in Robbinsdale appears to be consistent despite a public health crisis and events causing social unrest in 2021. In his annual report to the City Council April 5, Fire Chief Guy Dorholt highlighted data trends and anomalies within the department’s operations in the last year.
The department received 367 calls last year, down 4% from the previous year. Dorholt said the 360-380 range was typical of the last few years and an ideal number for staff.
“When I talk about how busy the department is, I like to point out that we can pretty much count on a call a day,” said Dorholt.
According to the report, the department responded to three structure fires in 2021, two of which were homes while one was an apartment. The most common call was a false alarm, which made up about one quarter of calls for service. More calls occurred during the day versus at night, a factor the department used to build its operational strategy.
“We continue to make sure that our daytime response is solid and we bolster it whenever we can,” said Dorholt.
The busiest day for calls in 2021 was Saturday. Dorholt said in 2020, the busiest day was Friday. He shared that the department had been unable to find meaning or a trend in that data point thus far.
Councilmember Pat Backen commented that the calls for service in 2021 were “pretty balanced” across the week, to which Dorholt agreed.
Councilmember George Selman asked if there were any trends in calls since the beginning of the pandemic. He was curious if there had been more calls at the outset of the pandemic. Dorholt said the calls for service in the first months of the pandemic had decreased, then returned to normal levels. The chief inferred that the re-balance of calls occurred when the initial uncertainty of the pandemic waned.
Future of staffing
The department was established in 1909 under a paid-on-call model, which it continues to utilize today.
Dorholt said Robbinsdale was unique in that it isn’t experiencing staffing challenges under the paid-on-call model like many of its neighbors are.
“We’re chartered for 30 members and we have 30 members,” Dorholt said. “We’ve been slow and steady in our hiring process, and that’s one of the things our neighboring communities look at and actually talk to us about.”
According to the report, 28 firefighters were with the department in 2021, and Dorholt mentioned two hires that would be trained in 2022.
Mayor Bill Blonigan commended the department for its level of service and high rating from the Insurance Services Office – a standard commonly referred to as an ISO rating – despite employing only part-time staff.
“Most suburban fire departments have had to go to a model where they have full time employees,” Blonigan said.
The chief said there were “a couple” of upcoming retirements among staff, and the department will begin hiring in May for staffing in 2023. He said the process was long due to the extensive training required for new hires.
According to the report, the average experience among Robbinsdale’s firefighters is 10 years; the most experienced staff member has 33 years of experience.
Selman asked whether the department made an effort to recruit a diverse staff. Dorholt said the department had been “successful in the past” and “continued to strive to be better.” He added that effort was being made in the firefighting industry as a whole.
Growing EMS response
One change the department was experiencing was its growing involvement in medical responses. Dorholt said EMS calls were already one of the most common calls the department responded to, but would grow as firefighters continued to work more closely on calls with the police department.
Blonigan asked if the city’s medical response was different than its neighbors due to its proximity to North Memorial Health Hospital.
The chief responded that typically an ambulance was the first responder to a medical call within city boundaries, followed by police, then fire. More responders were needed for events that required CPR or a rescue before medical support could be administered.
“CPR in general is a personnel-heavy event that overwhelms the two individuals that are in the North Memorial ambulance,” said Dorholt. Police and fire personnel serve as a backup in these cases.
View the annual report in full at robbinsdalemn.com/services/fire.
