Downtown Robbinsdale restaurant and brewery Nouvelle Brewing has garnered approvals to open an outdoor dining space on its parking lot. The Robbinsdale City Council unanimously approved the request at its May 17 meeting.
Robbinsdale Community Development Coordinator Rick Pearson said per the approval, 2,000 square feet from the lot can be utilized by the business for outdoor dining. How many patrons the outdoor space can serve is pending review from the city’s fire marshal.
Applicant and Nouvelle owner Mike Brown previously told the Robbinsdale Planning Commission that the restaurant is considering using the space as a beer garden, and could potentially make the outdoor area usable to patrons year-round.
Still, Pearson told the council that the approvals as written did not give the business permanent access.
“We want to treat this as temporary, in case there’s issues,” Pearson said. “We want to see how this goes.”
Nouvelle Brewing has confirmed it signed a lease with the Pawn America to utilize its lot for the season to replace the seven parking lot spaces Nouvelle is losing.
The approval also included a bypass of the city code, which requires outdoor dining be 25% or less this size of the indoor dining space. Nouvelle’s outdoor dining space will be slightly over 40% of its indoor space. Other downtown restaurants, like Marna’s Eatery and The Birdhouse, fall within the city requirement. The Birdhouse received approval for outdoor dining at the adjacent downtown plaza last month.
Nonna Rosa’s Ristorante Italiano exceeds the city code maximum by 28%, but its patio predates the creation of the requirement.
Councilmembers Pat Backen and Tyler Kline spoke favorably of the change. Backen said he felt that the emergency leeways granted to Robbinsdale restaurants during the pandemic gave him confidence that there likely wouldn’t be problems. He added that he would like to see the city revisit its parking rules, which he believed were outdated and could be relaxed.
Kline said he supported ways to help local business increase sales.
“I think that people can find spots to park throughout our city, so that doesn’t bother me much,” Kline said.
