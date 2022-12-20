Nonna Rosa’s Ristorante Italiano in Robbinsdale is getting another change in ownership.
The restaurant first opened in 2010 by founders Tina and Francesco Suglia. They sold the business to Minnesota Restaurant Group, a limited liability company owned by Crystal resident Jesse Pfliger, in October 2020.
Pfliger is now selling the spot in downtown Robbinsdale to Jason Scott Lyons.
Lyons addressed the Robbinsdale City Council when the restaurant was approved for liquor and restaurant licenses Dec. 6. He told the council he had a long career in restaurant management, and reassured that the concept of the restaurant would remain the same.
“There’s a nice history of the restaurant here in town, kind of a neighborhood gem, beloved by the community,” Lyons said. “And we intend to continue that as best we can. (We’re) looking to maintain anything that the public likes and is successful, and improve where we hear otherwise.”
Mayor Bill Blonigan extended a welcome to Lyons to the city business scene, and asked if Lyons anticipated any immediate changes to the restaurant.
Lyons said to “stay tuned.”
“We’re hoping to do some nice menu innovations going into the spring, but as far as the winter goes and getting a nice base underneath us, were business as usual,” Lyons said.
The restaurant is located at 4168 West Broadway Avenue.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.