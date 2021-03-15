Nonna Rosa’s of Robbinsdale is running a tongue-in-cheek promotion to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Minnesota’s COVID-19 restrictions. The family-style Italian restaurant, which closed for two weeks beginning March 17 as part of Gov. Walz’s “two weeks to flatten the curve” plan, will offer 10% off much of its menu March 17-30. The discount is a thank you to customers who supported the restaurant in a difficult year. Owner Jesse Pfliger is calling the promotion “two weeks to flatten the price.”
As much as Pfliger enjoys the commitment to a good joke, he does not see the promotion’s longevity being extended every few weeks until March 2022.
“We promise our two weeks will end March 30, 2021,” Pfliger wrote in the promotion announcement.
Pfliger took over the restaurant from his former neighbors, Tina and Francesco Suglia, in October 2020. He plans to purchase more restaurants and possibly open a second Nonna Rosa’s as the founder of MN Restaurant Group.
“Nonna’s was our first purchase,” he said. “The name [MN Restaurant Group] is more a speaking the future into existence.”
The Sun Post caught up with Pfliger to talk about the industry, the restaurant and what’s on the menu this spring.
The deal is certainly a lighthearted take on what was a very serious time for restaurant owners. Does the industry feel like it is finally “coming out of the woods”?
I think many of us are hopeful that we have turned the corner, that the vaccines will be administered effectively and things can work back to “normal.” And yes, we are having some fun and taking a lighthearted approach. I think it’s important to have a good attitude, and those of us in the restaurant industry work really hard and long hours, we have to be able to laugh it off sometimes.
That doesn’t mean we are not serious about COVID-19 or our duty to our guests. We have worked hard on taking extra precautions as well as following guidelines in order to keep everyone safe. The thing about the restaurant business is it really is one of the safest places for any of us to go. It is a rare situation that is truly only applicable to sit-down restaurants. When a guest walks in to sit at a table, everything they encounter at that table is clean and sanitized for them. And that is how we have always done business. Imagine if everything you encountered at a retail store or grocery store was cleaned and sanitized just for you before you touched it.
We believe we Minnesotans can beat this and will do so soon!
You recently took over Nonna Rosa’s from the Suglias. How has it been?
It has been great! The community here in Robbinsdale has been super supportive, from our guests to the other business owners in the area. I talk to the Suglias on what probably has settled in as a weekly basis. It may be just a quick follow-up question or asking for advice.
Have you made any updates or changes to the restaurant?
We have made some updates. We have updated the inside of the restaurant with a new ceiling, lighting, paint and decor. We have also added traditional Neapolitan pizzas to the dine-in menu as well as flatbreads and other great additions to the happy hour menu. We have expanded the wine list, added some new beers and seltzers and added some traditional Italian cocktails and martinis, too! We have continued the traditional Italian cuisine that has made Nonna’s such a great restaurant for the past 10 years.
Any springtime menu recommendations?
I would try some of our new Italian cocktails and seltzers on the patio with a flatbread if I am wanting to try something new from Nonna’s. You can’t ever overlook the seafood, like some fresh salmon or the shrimp frito.! And you cannot forget about our house-made gelato. Flavors vary but we can guarantee a great spring variety!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.