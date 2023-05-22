RS25NW_swimming_1 .JPEG

Middle school kids enjoy the pool during the swim unit at Sandburg Middle School.  

 Submitted photo

“Swimming like a pro, cause of you!” a note reads, “You are so incredible. You helped me swim, and you were so encouraging and kind to this one student even though you teach 100’s. So thankful for you and enjoy the holidays.”

The note came from one of the middle school students who learned how to swim under Kathy Rothstein’s tutelage this year. Rothstein recalled that the student began the unit with a panic attack but slowly grow more and more comfortable in the water.

