The New Hope Police Explorers program is looking for 14 to 21-year-olds that want the opportunity to gain knowledge through hands-on law enforcement experience. Participation in the program has led many explorers into law enforcement careers and a variety of other, related careers.
A meeting for interested candidates will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at New Hope City Hall, 4401 Xylon Ave. N.
Participants should bring a parent or guardian. Masks are required and steps will be taken to ensure social distancing.
The New Hope Police Explorer Post 915 meets weekly, with the group participating in various conferences throughout the year. During each meeting, explorers will gain an understanding of police response to burglary, first aid, search and arrest, white-collar crime, hostage negotiations, intervening and interrogation, driving while impaired, crime scene processing and more.
For more information, contact the New Hope Police Department at 763-531-5170 or email the advisors: Officer Austin, baustin@newhopemn.gov, or Officer Ryan, jryan@newhopemn.gov.
