More than three years after gaining approval, construction on an office tower in St. Louis Park and an accompanying parking garage in Golden Valley is underway.
The city councils of St. Louis Park and Golden Valley approved the10 West End project in 2016, but market dynamics kept the building and garage from rising.
However, the Ryan Cos. and Excelsior Group closed on construction financing with ACORE Capital, a commercial real estate finance company, in October.
After a groundbreaking ceremony in late October, work has begun on the site at 1601 Utica Ave. S., near The Shops at West End. Completion is scheduled for early 2021.
“We are grateful to the cities of St. Louis Park and Golden Valley for their partnership in making 10 West End a reality today,” said Mike Ryan, president of the Ryan Cos.’ North Region, at the groundbreaking event. “Along with the Excelsior Group team, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this project to such a lively, thriving area.”
Tony Barranco, senior vice president of real estate development for the company, said, “The West Metro office market and specifically the 394/100 submarket remain incredibly strong. More space is needed to meet tenant demand, and we are incredibly excited to deliver 10 West End.”
The developers decided to break ground before signing a tenant, according to published reports. Many tenants do not lease until less than two years from occupancy, according to Barranco.
A statement from the companies involved highlighted aspects of the office tower.
“Focusing on today’s dynamic workforce, the project will include walkable amenities, abundant outdoor spaces, strong parking ratios and modern on-site amenities including open-air balconies on every floor, a sky deck, and collaborative lobby workspaces,” the statement says.
It points to the building design’s “timeless expression with modern detailing and a distinctive roof expression.”
The description adds, “Heavy brick arches below classic punched openings give way to a much lighter glass, steel and wood expression at the top of the building. Ample outdoor space is incorporated at multiple levels and the building flows from interior to exterior, front to back, through a dramatic entry and lobby sequence. The outdoor amenity is complimented by the adjacent park and public realm of the West End district.”
A St. Louis Park city description states, “The design of the building incorporates mostly brick and glass, and provides a modern take on the durability of a brick warehouse building.”
The project is part of the fourth phase of the Central Park West planned unit development.
“Centrally located in the metro at the intersection of Highway 100 and I-394, 10 West End provides ready access to the entire metro area,” states the website for the project, 10westendmn.com. “10 West End is located at the bullseye of the metro area. No matter what direction users are coming from, they will benefit from a short commute to a centrally located building.”
The office tower will rise 11 stories in height and contain more than 360,000 square feet of space. It will be a Class A office building.
The project website touts a location within walking distance of restaurants and shops as well as new high-end apartments and hotels in the area. It notes the site is about 4 miles from downtown Minneapolis and that employees will be able to access nearby bike trails. Transit options are also available, it adds.
The parking structure in Golden Valley will contain more than 1,200 parking stalls that will be available at no cost to users. The structure will include temperature-controlled executive parking.
Plans include about 5,000 square feet of shared outdoor amenity space. Along with the office space, the ground level of the building would include 3,500 square feet of retail space. A fitness facility, public locker rooms and an indoor bike room are also part of the plans.
Sustainable features will mean lower energy and operating costs, the project site says. The developers plan to seek LEED certification.
The builders could potentially seek to build a second, similarly sized tower south of 10 West End as part of a second phase if there is enough demand.
