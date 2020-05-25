Work on Glenwood Avenue will close bike lane striping gap

As early as May 26, work will begin on a 2-mile portion of Glenwood Avenue that crosses the Golden Valley-Minneapolis border. The project, organized by Hennepin County with guidance from the city of Golden Valley, includes repaving and restriping that will make the section of road consistent with connecting sections.
The timeline is not exact “do to the nature of this work and the weather,” reported the county in a release. Still, it was estimated that the paving work could be complete within the week.
Specifically, the portions of Glenwood to be improved are between Highway 100 in Golden Valley and Thomas Avenue/the Bassett Creek bridge in Minneapolis.
Existing pavement will be ground down and replaced with new pavement. Restriping will remove the portion of road previously marked for on-street parking and shoulders, and be replaced with bike lanes and a buffer area between bike and vehicle lanes. Vehicle lanes will also be narrowed from 13 feet to 11 feet, which the county reported tends to decrease the likelihood of speeding traffic.
Crosswalk striping will also be painted at Natchez Avenue and Meadow Lane per request from the city and landscaping near Highway 100 will be improved.
The restriping will make the road consistent with previous projects. Glenwood Avenue/County Road 40 east of the project area has narrow vehicle lanes and bike lanes, and to the west, those components plus sidewalks.
Traffic impacts
The project will be brief and likely have a minimal impact on vehicle traffic. The county encourages people to drive carefully through the area, as the traffic configurations will change day-to-day as work progresses. The road is not expected to close to through traffic.
More information at bit.ly/2ZkePDW.
