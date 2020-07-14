Theodore Wirth Parkway between Golden Valley Road and 29th Avenue North is closed for resurfacing. It is expected to reopen by Aug. 4.
The work was planned by the City of Minneapolis. Traffic will be detoured via Golden Valley Road, Penn Avenue and 29th Avenue North.
Another phase of the project will cause closures on the parkway from the railroad bridge and Plymouth Avenue North later this year. More sections of the parkway will receive repaving work in 2021.
Info: minneapolismn.gov/cip/currentprojects/resurfacing-projects
