Farmers market season kicks off this weekend. The first New Hope Community Farmers Market of the year will be Saturday, June 20, and the first Market of the Valley of the summer will be Sunday, June 21. Both markets will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will run every week through the summer.
Farmers markets were on the list of “essential businesses” when Gov. Tim Walz issued his first COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Like a grocery store, markets provide fresh food, but also stimulate the economy through small, local growers and artisans.
The Minnesota Farmers’ Market Association goes further than that, calling local markets vital to food access in the state.
“The ability to provide fresh, local, healthy food has never been more important than it is right now,” the association wrote in a statement.
The markets must comply with COVID-19 restrictions and attendees can expect their market-going experience to be a little different than previous seasons.
Linda Loomis, this year’s Market in the Valley chair, said the changes will certainly change the feel of a farmers market.
“We’ve always been kind of a community gathering place on Sunday morning,” she said. “Now we’re focusing more on bringing fresh, locally grown produce to people. It’s going to be mostly a ‘get in and purchase what you need’ type of situation.”
Here are five things to consider when preparing for a trip to the market this season:
1. Don’t ask to “try before you buy.”
Any sort of sampling of food at the market is strictly banned. That also applies to food already purchased at the market.
This might be confusing, especially because markets will have hot, ready-to-eat food for sale. The New Hope organizers advise that ready-to-eat food purchased on the market grounds be consumed offsite.
Market in the Valley will not have tables and chairs and vendors have been informed that ready-to-eat food should have takeaway packaging.
2. Leave kids and pets at home.
While there are no limits on how many shoppers can be at the market per household, Loomis said it would be safest if one person was delegated. The New Hope market is also requesting one person per household “if possible.” Signs for both markets will be posted to illustrate a one-way flow of traffic through the market.
Fewer people mean fewer chances of contracting COVID-19, but also ensures that everyone will get through the market in a timely fashion. Other market features, like live entertainment and seating, are being removed to prevent shoppers from lingering.
“Maybe come with a list so you can spend expeditiously,” Loomis suggested.
Market in the Valley’s allowance of pets at the market has also been vetoed for now. That recommendation comes from the CDC, as the organization continues to learn what role pets play in the transmission of COVID-19.
3. Order ahead.
Many market vendors are offering ways to preorder their goods online, Loomis said. Preordering means less time lingering at booths, less exchanging of money and less chance of transmission of COVID-19.
The New Hope market organizers have plans for a smartphone app so shoppers can view all vendor products in one place, but the app likely won’t be available in time for the first market.
4. Bring cash.
For those that don’t order ahead, know that the token exchange typically posted at the front of the market will not occur to limit contact. EBT and SNAP participants will still be eligible to pay with those benefits; PRISM Food Shelf will have a booth at both markets to assist shoppers with using those programs.
When it comes to paying for goods, know that vendors are not required to wear masks, set up see-through barriers, or offer hand sanitizer, though those items are strongly recommended. A hand sanitizer stations will be set up by market organizers at the market entry point.
5. Go with the flow.
Loomis anticipated that some shoppers will be frustrated with the restrictions and others will feel that there aren’t enough restrictions. She said the board has had to be “very creative” in planning a safe market this season. Moreover, the board had to satisfy requirements from the state and city (the market takes place on city property), and recommendations made by the CDC, MDH and other market associations. Rules are subject to change as the spread of the coronavirus is better understood and contained.
This also gives market organizers some time to troubleshoot issues and inconsistencies before the peak season, typically late July and early August.
“It might not make sense to people, but it is what it is and we have to be flexible. Right now, our biggest goal is to make sure the market is a success and vendors have a place to send their produce and people can pick up fresh locally grown produce,” Loomis said.
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Two markets to try this weekend:
New Hope Farmers Market
Where: 4401 Xylon Ave. N.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays
Info: newhopemarket.org
Market in the Valley
Where: 7800 Golden Valley Road (under the downtown water tower)
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays
Info: marketinthevalley.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.