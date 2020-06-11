An arts school through and through, Perpich Arts High School does not select a commencement speaker based on academic merit but hosts an audition. Trent Ramert, this year’s speaker, said he had to prepare and perform for a panel of judges before he was chosen.
In writing his speech, he steered clear of clichés but knew he’d have to work in a shoutout to COVID-19.
“You can’t go up there and ignore the fact that we weren’t together for the last three months,” he said.
Ramert knows this, as he had to move out of the school dorms and back to his home in Big Lake for the denouement of his high school career.
A few months is a long time to be learning from home, especially since all Perpich students attend the school for a maximum of two years. The Golden Valley arts high school accepts students from all over the state who seek specialized art instruction.
Ramert, a self-professed busybody, decided to attend Perpich after feeling he’d used all his resources at his hometown school district. As a sophomore, he’d already played a lead role in the school musical twice, taken tops in a poetry competition and was involved in after school “everything,” from dance to academics.
“I was so proud of what I had done, but there was nowhere left for me to grow there,” he said.
A final performance
News of the school going virtual came as Ramert and his castmates were preparing to begin theater performances of “The Theory of Relativity.”
Perpich dance instructor Mary Harding said the songs in the play, which never got beyond the opening night, took on new meaning.
“There’s one where Trent’s character is going through his college years and thinking everything will be the same but some will change, and how to deal with that change. Very funny, really touching, and looking back, incredibly prophetic,” she said.
The final number is a bit weightier and talks about how connected humans are. Harding said she “thinks about that moment all the time.”
“Even as isolated as we are, we are isolated because of our connections,” she said.
New pursuits
The 45-minute drive home from his dorm is not a memory Ramert relishes, and the ensuing months have been a major learning curve.
Harding admitted that, while it sounds hokey, a lot of the work her dance students focus on is energy: finding it within oneself, sharing and playing with it on stage and reflecting it onto a viewing audience.
“It’s a little electric flow, back and forth,” she said. That subtle flow is lost in a video chat.
During the pandemic, Ramert threw himself into Advanced Placement test studying and got a job at a grocery store. He had just completed an exhaustive round of auditioning for arts programs at 12 colleges, a relatively unheard of number that Ramert admits was “kind of crazy.”
“Trent is such a lovely young man,” said Harding. “He’s a beautiful mover, an amazing singer and a smart actor, and he sets very high standards for himself.”
Ramert will begin his pursuit of a bachelor of fine arts in musical theater performance at Columbia College Chicago this fall, and not from home. To his relief, the college has announced some “hybrid” classes and limited, single-occupancy dorm options. He knows of classmates whose colleges haven’t made those decisions yet and some that are considering gap years because of it.
Saying goodbye to his peers is especially bittersweet, but Ramert said the pandemic didn’t damper the school’s efforts to create a host of “thinking artists.”
“They’ve changed my perspective of viewing art in the world, and I have so much more respect for it, not just as a performer,” he said.
“Trent has big dreams and there’s absolutely every reason he should be able to fulfill them,” said Harding.
