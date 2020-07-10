Two Golden Valley Fire recruitment meetings will be online at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, via Cisco Webex.

Recruitment meetings are an opportunity to learn about the hiring process, training and schedules. Although attending a recruitment meeting isn’t required for hiring, it is recommended by the department.

The deadline for applying to become a paid-on-call firefighter is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. Applications can be found on the city website, goldenvalleymn.gov, under Employment Opportunities.

To be a Golden Valley firefighter, an applicant must live or work within nine minutes of a fire station and be 18 or older. It is recommended that applicants be in good physical shape and have a clean driving and criminal record. For more information, call 763-593-8079.

