Two Golden Valley Fire recruitment meetings will be online at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, via Cisco Webex.
Recruitment meetings are an opportunity to learn about the hiring process, training and schedules. Although attending a recruitment meeting isn’t required for hiring, it is recommended by the department.
The deadline for applying to become a paid-on-call firefighter is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. Applications can be found on the city website, goldenvalleymn.gov, under Employment Opportunities.
To be a Golden Valley firefighter, an applicant must live or work within nine minutes of a fire station and be 18 or older. It is recommended that applicants be in good physical shape and have a clean driving and criminal record. For more information, call 763-593-8079.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.