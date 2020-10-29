An fire on Oct. 28 in Golden Valley destroyed two townhomes and partially damaged another townhome. Three people were transported to the hospital.
The Golden Valley Fire Department was called around 8:40 a.m. to the 7600 block of Harold Avenue for a fire in the first level of a townhome with a person trapped in the upper level.
Upon arrival, responders found two residences heavily on fire. Both homes were completely destroyed and a neighboring residence had partial damage. Three occupants of the home were rescued by a passerby and two Golden Valley park maintenance employees who were working in nearby Brookview Park.
“This was a very fast-moving fire,” says Golden Valley Fire Chief John Crelly. “If these people hadn’t been close by, there may have been fatalities.”
Seven fire departments also responded to the two-alarm fire, including St. Louis Park, West Metro, Plymouth, Hopkins, Robbinsdale, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
